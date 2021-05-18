STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COAI urges govt to remove fake messages on social media linking COVID-19 to 5G

The Department of Telecommunications has also denied the claim of linking the COVID-19 pandemic to the 5G technology as false, and said it has no scientific basis.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Social media

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom industry body COAI has approached the information technology ministry for removal of fake and misleading messages from social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Twitter linking spread of COVID-19 to 5G technology.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said the claims linking 5G with coronavirus are baseless as 5G networks have not yet been installed in the country and even 5G trials are yet to be started by the telecom operators.

In a letter dated May 15 to MeitY Additional Secretary Rajendra Kumar, COAI Director General S P Kochhar said: "To safeguard the national interest, we request your good office to kindly instruct all the social media platforms such as Facebook, Watsapp, Twitter, etc, to remove all such posts and misleading campaigns from their platforms on an urgent basis."

People have been sharing audio and video messages on social media platforms in which 5G towers are being blamed for rise in casualties across the country even though none of the companies have installed 5G technology anywhere in India.

Video messages show that people convinced with the claim want to bring down mobile towers.

"We would hereby like to highlight that these types of rumours have spread over the past two weeks, mainly in semi-urban and rural areas. There has been a rise in such misinformation mainly in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. We are concerned that this misleading and false claim / information might spread to other parts of the country as well," Kochhar said.

The Department of Telecommunications has also denied the claim of linking the COVID-19 pandemic to the 5G technology as false, and said it has no scientific basis.

"Moreover, it is informed that the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Hence, the claim that 5G trials or networks are causing coronavirus in India is baseless and false," the DoT had said.

International bodies like the World Health Organization and International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection have also rejected claims of 5G having any ill effect on the health of people.

COAI said spreading myth around telecom services is against the national interest and may significantly impact the telecom operations.

The impact on the connectivity will deprive the public or government authorities from getting uninterrupted telecom services at this crucial juncture when telecom and internet is essential for enabling work from home and various initiatives of the government including the vaccination, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cellular Operators Association of Indi IT ministry social media Covid-19 spread 5G technology misinformation
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp