Gold futures fall on low demand

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 171 to Rs 48,303 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Tuesday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 171, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 48,303 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,693 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, however, gold traded 0.12 per cent higher at USD 1,869.80 an ounce in New York.