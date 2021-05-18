Sensex reclaims 50K mark amid broad-based buying

By ANI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices advanced by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Tuesday as value buying pushed up banking and financial scrips.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 441 points or 0.89 per cent at 50,022 while the Nifty 50 surged by 144 points or 0.96 per cent to 15,067.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty metal gaining by 2.9 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent, financial service by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, Hindalco jumped by 4.4 per cent to Rs 410.20 per share while Tata Steel was up by 3.7 per cent at Rs 1,194.

IndusInd Bank rose by 2.6 per cent, Axis Bank by 2.1 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 3.7 per cent and Bajaj Finserv by 2.4 per cent. However, those which lost were Bharti Airtel, UPL and Britannia.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose after shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei was up by 2.23 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped by 1.27 per cent and South Korea's Kospi by 1.24 per cent.