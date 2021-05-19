STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CBI files case against former MDs of IFFCO, India Potash Ltd; raids office, premises

IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have been importing huge quantities of fertilizers running into several thousands of tones and raw materials for fertilizers from various foreign suppliers.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former Managing Director and CEO, of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Ltd (IFFCO) and former MD of Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) on the charges of importing fertilizers and raw materials at highly inflated rates to claim higher subsidy from the government.

The CBI has been conducting also searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in 12 locations including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai etc.

According to a case registered by the CBI on complaints of the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer,  
U S Awasthi, the then MD & CEO, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Ltd and Pravinder Singh Gahlaut, then MD, Indian Potash Ltd colluded with a handful of private companies and their promoters to import fertilizers and raw materials through Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (a subsidiary of IFFCO) and other middlemen at highly inflated rates covering the commission meant for Awasthi and Gehlot.

The commission was then paid to these officials through sham transactions involving overseas suppliers.

IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have been importing huge quantities of fertilizers running into several thousands of tones and raw materials for fertilizers from various foreign suppliers. The government offer fertilizers to farmers at a subsidized rate.

Other accused named in the FIR include Vivek Gahlaut, son of Pravinder Singh Gahlaut, Pankaj Jain of Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, and Sanjay Jain, brother of Pankaj Jain, president of Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other entities of Jyoti Group, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Potash CBI
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp