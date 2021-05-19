STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second wave may dent realty sector revival as sales fall

Battered by the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, housing sales have fallen by over 50 per cent during the first half of the ongoing quarter.

Published: 19th May 2021

realty sector, construction

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Battered by the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, housing sales have fallen by over 50 per cent during the first half of the ongoing quarter. Besides,over 4.22 lakh housing units, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 across the top seven cities, may get  delayed in terms of completion due to supply chain constraints and localised restrictions, say analysts.

“While data for the April-June quarter is yet to be collated, from what we see since April till date is that there is more than 50 per cent decline in residential sales across the top seven cities already as against the previous quarter. Most of the top cities including MMR, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru have been severely impacted,” Prashant Thakur, Director & Head - Research, Anarock told this publication. 

According to the property consultants, the first quarter (January-March) of the fiscal saw housing sales of around 58,280 units in the top seven cities. The contraction in demand also comes at a time when prices of commodities have sky-rocketed, meaning buyers this time won’t be able to enjoy any major price correction. “Construction costs including cement, steel and sand have shown varying degrees of price increase over the last year.  

This makes it impractical for developers to lower prices especially those related to under-construction homes. In fact, we saw a marginal increase in prices in the first few months of this year and may well see a price increase once the market situation returns to normal,” said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.  

Industry executives say that the second wave has been more devastating than the first, infecting lakhs and killing thousands daily. To control this surge, almost the entire country is under some form of lockdown that has affected site  visits and thereby residential sales. Fears of consumption snag looks more palpable as risk-averse consumers seem deferring big ticket investments and shifting towards precautionary savings. “Home buying decisions are, at the moment, being put on hold.

Sales and new project launches and investments are taking a dip across the key markets,” said Abhishek Jindal, Founder & CEO, OwnersTown. He added that the second wave has increased uncertainty and instability in tier 1 and tier 2 markets, even though developers and other key stakeholders are better prepared to deal with the situation this time. Jindal, however, is hopeful that “if the second wave is contained soon and the third wave does not come or at least does not cause too much damage, then we can expect the recovery process in the real estate segment to at least start by the end of the  second quarter of the fiscal.”

