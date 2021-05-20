STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID aid: Ashok Leyland offers life, health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh to channel partners' staff

The Hinduja flagship has already rolled out a slew of measures for its own employees in the face of the pandemic.

Published: 20th May 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at Medical square in Nagpur, Wednsday.

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at Medical square in Nagpur, Wednsday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland will provide a life insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh besides medical insurance cover for all COVID-related treatment to the extent of Rs 1 lakh to the on-roll employees of its channel partners amid the second wave of the pandemic.

An estimated 15,000-20,000 people are likely to be benefited by this initiative, the company said.

The Hinduja flagship has already rolled out a slew of measures for its own employees in the face of the pandemic.

These include financial assistance and continuation of salary for six months to an employee's family in case of death due to COVID, setting up of a tele-consultation platform with doctors on board to enable employees and their families to reach out to them digitally and work from home facility for most of the executives, among others.

In a communication to the channel partner Wednesday late evening, Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said that the company has always considered its channel partners and their employees as its extended family, and their health, safety and well-being have always been the utmost priority.

We stand by you in these times and as immediate support, we would like to announce a life insurance cover of Rs 1-lakh and a medical insurance cover, for all COVID-related medical treatment, to the extent of Rs 1-lakh for all your employees on roll, Sondhi said.

He also urged the company's channel partners to get vaccinated and also encourage their employees as well for the same on a war footing, adding that the vaccination is the only way to break the chain.

Ashok Leyland, itself has been carrying out a vaccination drive for its employees against the infectious disease.

On May 17, Ashok Leyland had said that about 75 per cent of its 45-plus age group employees have been vaccinated while across age groups, 25 per cent have been vaccinated.

