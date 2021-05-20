STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Housing loan market grows by 9.6 pc in December quarter: Report

Young borrowers and millennials (less than 36 years), with high aspirations and commensurate disposable incomes are increasingly being seen as an attractive audience for housing loans.

Published: 20th May 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

housing loans

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The housing loan market in the country witnessed a rebound and registered a year-on-year growth of 9.6 per cent in terms of portfolio outstanding (PoS) in the third quarter of FY2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, says a report.

The portfolio outstanding of the sector stood at Rs 22.26 lakh crore as of December 2020, as compared to Rs 20.31 lakh crore as of December 2019, according to a quarterly report released by credit information bureau CRIF High Mark.

The industry had witnessed 10.4 per cent growth in PoS in December 2019 quarter over December 2018 quarter.

The report said the growth was flat in quarters ending March 2020, June 2020 and September 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting nationwide lockdown and suspension of most of the business and lending activities in large parts of the country.

"However, there has been a rebound in housing loan originations in the quarter ending December 2020, leading to 4.52 per cent growth in portfolio outstanding," the report noted.

Affordable housing segment (ticket size up to Rs 35 lakh) constituted 90 per cent of the market by volume and nearly 60 per cent by value as of December 2020. Within the affordable segment, loans under ticket size of Rs 15 lakh comprised 70 per cent by volume and 38 per cent by value.

According to the report, young borrowers and millennials (less than 36 years), with high aspirations and commensurate disposable incomes are increasingly being seen as an attractive audience for housing loans, with a share of 27 per cent in the annual originations in FY20-21 (till December 2020).

Public sector banks have retained the largest market share in housing loans by value and volume, with a near 45 per cent share over the last three years. As of December 2020, the top five public sector banks constituted nearly 30 per cent of the housing loan industry book by value, the report said.

As of December 2020, top five private banks constituted 15 per cent of the industry book by value, the report said.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) command an overall market share of nearly 37 per cent by value. The top five (out of the nearly 140) HFCs (including non-banking financial companies) as of December 2020 constituted 27 per cent of the pan-India housing loan book, it said.

The report further said there is a steady increase in housing loan delinquency across borrower age groups. Default rates are lowest in above 45 year age groups followed by 26-45 year age groups.

"Default rates are highest in less than 25 year age groups," the report said.

Amount (in value terms) delinquencies by 90+ DPD (days past due) in housing loan book stood at 2.49 per cent having increased across all segments of ticket sizes, the report said.

Within the affordable segment, less than Rs 10 lakh ticket size loans have the largest amount of delinquency at 4.44 per cent, it said.

HFCs, including non-banking financial companies, have the highest delinquencies, largely due to the stress in the less than Rs 15 lakh ticket size book, the report said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Housing loans Housing loan market in India Covid-19 pandemic
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp