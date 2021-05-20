STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India sought details of 62,754 user accounts from Facebook in second half of 2020

The data sharing requests by Indian government since 2018  have more than doubled with a majority pertaining to legal process and some emergency disclosures.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo

Facebook logo (Photo | AP)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Media giant Facebook on Thursday said the Modi government sought details of 62,754 users/accounts from the firm during the second half of 2020 (July-December). In total, 40,300 requests were made by the Indian government during that period, Facebook said in its transparency report which was released today.

Out of 40,300 requests, 37,865 were the legal process requests which pertain to disclosure of account records solely in accordance with the company’s terms of service and applicable law.

According to the company rules, legal process requests are sent by the law enforcement agent or emergency responder who is authorized to gather evidence in connection with an official investigation or in order to investigate an emergency involving the danger of serious physical injury or death.

As per Facebook’s Transparency report, the Indian government made 2,435 emergency disclosure requests during July-December, 2020. The tech firm, said that it shared data including account records for 52% of all the requests made. The data sharing requests by Indian government since 2018  have more than doubled with a majority pertaining to legal process and some emergency disclosures.

Notably, the amount of content restricted by Facebook has reduced significantly from 2018 onwards from 17,700 items in July-December 2018 to 878 in July-December, 2020. “We restricted access in India to 878 items in response to directions from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for violating Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, including content against security of the state and public order. Of these, 10 were restricted temporarily. We also restricted access to 54 items in compliance with court order,” Facebook said in the report.

The Indian government made requests to restrict 104 pages and groups, 322 posts and 100 profiles during the second half of 2020. Last year, the Indian government introduced a set of regulations for social media companies, OTT platforms and digital news portals called the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (Rules). The Social media platforms with more than 50 lakh registered user base have been directed to appoint intermediaries for content regulation amidst rise of fake news, hate speech and other harmful content in addition to introducing significant mechanism for user account verifications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook user data Indian govt Facebook privacy issues
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp