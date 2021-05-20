RBI tells banks to quickly roll out Covid reliefs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday met heads of public sector banks to ensure that the recent measures announced by the central bank are implemented in the “right earnest”. He also urged banks to enhance the resilience of their balance sheets while tackling the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“The governor acknowledged the important role being played by public sector banks in extending various banking facilities including credit facilities to individuals and businesses,” RBI said in a statement.Other issues discussed include current state of the financial sector; credit flows to different sectors including to small borrowers; progress in the implementation of covid-19 resolution framework 1.0; monetary policy transmission; and the implementation of covid-related policy measures.

The meeting was also attended by deputy governors M Rajeswar Rao, Michael D Patra, M K Jain and T Rabi Sankar.The RBI, on May 5, had announced a series of liquidity measures to help banks support the healthcare infrastructure and small borrowers impacted by second covid wave including a special three-year special long-term repo operation (SLTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore for the worst-hit small finance banks.