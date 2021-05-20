Restaurants’ body NRAI seeks support, rental waiver of malls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking into consideration the interests of the severely impacted food and beverages industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has initiated a dialogue with mall owners to resolve the bilateral concerns.

In an open letter to the mall owners, NRAI has expressed two concerns a complete waiver of rentals and common area maintenance fee (paid to malls) and a revised revenue sharing model for the period when restaurants are operating under localised curbs.

Seeking their urgent intervention to help the Rs 4.25 crore beleaguered industry, which is has seen a host of closure without income and relief measures, the association said has also asked for a no minimum guarantee rent for six months post opening.

“We are certain that the business will take several months to normalise post opening. “Businesses have much depleted resources now and it will take several months to normalise,” NRAI wrote to 138 malls.