STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Restaurants’ body NRAI seeks support, rental waiver of malls

NRAI wants a complete waiver of rentals and common area maintenance fee and a revides sharing mdoel for the period when restaurants are operating under localised curbs.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking into consideration the interests of the severely impacted food and beverages industry in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has initiated a dialogue with mall owners to resolve the bilateral concerns.

In an open letter to the mall owners, NRAI has expressed two concerns a complete waiver of rentals and common area maintenance fee (paid to malls) and a revised revenue sharing model for the period when restaurants are operating under localised curbs.

Seeking their urgent intervention to help the Rs 4.25 crore beleaguered industry, which is has seen a host of closure without income and relief measures, the association said has also asked for a no minimum guarantee rent for six months post opening.

“We are certain that the business will take several months to normalise post opening. “Businesses have much depleted  resources now and it will take several months to normalise,” NRAI wrote to 138 malls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Restaurant Association of India Covid-19 pandemic effect
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp