STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Home textiles to grow on sustained demand, stable raw material prices: Report

Cotton prices corrected during April 2021, led by a lower demand from mills operating under lower capacities on account of micro lockdowns domestically.

Published: 21st May 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Weavers; Weaving; Textiles

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India Ratings on Friday said that home textiles exporters are expected to witness growth in their topline and bottomline on account of sustained demand and stable raw material prices.

The home textile segment continued to exhibit demand resilience, led by the healthy demand, it added. "In home textiles, a sustained demand and stable raw material prices will lead to growth in exporters' topline and bottomline", Ind-Ra said in a report.

While home textile players reported a healthy rise in topline during FY'21, operating margins were impacted during the fourth quarter of FY'21, on account of an import duty on cotton along with uncertainty over remission of duties and taxes on export products incentives, the report stated.

Meanwhile, cotton prices corrected during April 2021, led by a lower demand from mills operating under lower capacities on account of micro lockdowns domestically.

Also, the report revealed that while the United States Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS) expects the domestic crop to increase by 2 per cent year-on-year in the next season commencing October 2021, consumption is slated to increase by 6-8 per cent Y-o-Y, leading to a reduction in ending stocks.

The marginal rise in production is despite an expected lower area under cultivation for the next season, albeit supported by a normal monsoon and increasing yield by 5 per cent to 497 kg per hectare, added the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Ratings Home textiles Textile export Textile raw material
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp