STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wheels India mulls Rs 100 crore capital expenditure this year for wind energy segment

Managing Director Srivats Ram said that the city-based company would also look at investing a 'good portion' for the second phase of the cast aluminium plant.

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Wind energy, windmill

Representational image

By PTI

CHENNAI: Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore this year for the wind energy segment and would set up up a plant near Chennai, a top company official said here on Saturday.

Managing Director Srivats Ram said that the city-based company would also look at investing a 'good portion' for the second phase of the cast aluminium plant. "Wheels India is planning a capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore that will go into the wind segment where we will be setting up a new plant in Thervoy Kandigai near Chennai. We currently have built up capacity for 3.50 lakh wheels and we will be taking this upto 7.50 lakh wheels", he said.

He said that the order book was very strong in the exports segment, continuing from where it was in the fourth quarter of last year. "In the domestic segment, wheels for agri-tractors did very well last year and I believe this will continue to do well this year", he said.

Wheels India declared its financial performance for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2021.

The company registered a net profit of Rs 25.5 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 4.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenues registered during the quarter grew to Rs 853.3 crore as against Rs 544.7 crore registered during the corresponding period last fiscal.

The board has recommended a dividend of Re one per share.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2021 net profits stood at Rs 6.7 crore as against Rs 54.1 crore registered in the same period last fiscal. Revenues recorded for the year ending March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 2,215.50 crore, compared to Rs 2,438.70 crore in corresponding period last year.

The company said during the third quarter of last year, it began the first shipment of cast aluminium wheels to the United States from its facility near Chennai.

On the financial performance, Ram said, "While the first quarter of last year was a washout due to the national lockdown, there was strong demand in the latter part of the year with a recovery in most of our business segments by the fourth quarter. While the domestic tractor business showed strong growth in the last three quarters, we saw growth in export business in FY22."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wheels India Wind energy Srivats Ram Thervoy Kandigai
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp