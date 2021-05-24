STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank of Baroda sets new rules for large cheque transactions effective June 1

Published: 24th May 2021 09:35 AM

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bank of Baroda has informed customers of new cheque processing rules that will come into effect from June 1, 2021. The new system will require customers to mandatorily make ‘Positive Pay Confirmation’ in order to prevent incidents of fraud during cheque transactions. These rules will only apply for transactions worth more than Rs 2 lakh.

The Positive Pay confirmation process involves reconfirming key details of high value cheques. The issuer of the cheque is required to submit electronically relevant details related to the cheque, such as cheque number, date, payee name, account number, amount, and other such details. 

“Customers are requested to provide us advance intimation of cheques issued to the beneficiaries so that Bank at the time of presentment in CTS clearing can pass the High-Value cheques without contacting to the customers,” the bank says on its website. 

The new rules say that a cheque of Rs 50,000 and above can be confirmed. But there is no option for Modification or deletion of a registered confirmation in any mode. However, customers can stop the payment at any point of time before its presentment in CTS clearing or at the counter. The cheque will be passed only if provided key details matches with the actual cheque. 

