STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Business resumption drops further as lockdowns continue; vaccination essential for recovery: Nomura

Using a proprietary index of gauging activity deployed since the national lockdown last year, Nomura said the worst hit to the activity will occur in May, followed by a sequential improvement in June.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Continuing lockdowns in several states have led to a further decline in business resumption, and economic activity has now dipped to levels seen in June last year, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

Using a proprietary index of gauging activity deployed since the national lockdown last year, Nomura said the worst hit to the activity will occur in May, followed by a sequential improvement in June.

"Lockdowns look to spill into June, but a few states are announcing a slow rollback of restrictions as their virus caseloads fall, which suggests a sequential improvement in activity in June," the brokerage said.

The business resumption index slipped to 60 for the week ended May 23, down from 63 in the previous reporting week, it said, adding that these levels were last seen in June 2020.

Both mobility and non-mobility sectors have been hit, it said, pointing out that Google's workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices fell by 5-6 percentage points, while the Apple driving index bottomed and rose by 3.4 percentage points.

Power demand continued to contract, down by 5 per cent, while the labour participation rate moderated to 39.4 per cent from 40.5 per cent, with the unemployment rate up to 14.7 per cent from 14.4 per cent last week, near its one-year high.

For a sustained recovery, the pace of vaccination needs to pick up, which is expected to happen only after June, it said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they see "first sights of green shoots" in the economy impacted by the second round of coronavirus infections.

"Most metrics show a significant decline but we could be at the trough of economic activity," the analysts said. Mobility metrics, trending downwards across India, have started to improve in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai and Pune were two of the first cities to peak in the second wave, it pointed out. Stating that most of the states have "peaked" in terms of infections, they also flagged the slow pace of vaccinations as an area of concern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp