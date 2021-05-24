STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Dr Reddy's Laboratories lines up Rs 1,000 crore capex for current fiscal

Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli noted that it depends on the COVID-situation that how much the company would be able to put in during the fiscal.

Published: 24th May 2021 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore for the current fiscal as it remains positive about sustaining its growth trends in the current fiscal and beyond, as per a top company official.

The Hyderabad-based firm invested about Rs 1,000 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal. "The capex will be around the same numbers, maybe a bit higher if everything goes through," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO Erez Israeli said in an analyst call.

However, he noted that it depends on the COVID-situation that how much the company would be able to put in during the fiscal. He was responding to a query whether the company's Capex for FY22 would be higher than FY21. "We had about give or take a little bit less than Rs 1,000 crore of Capex in FY21," Israeli said.

On the growth outlook for the current fiscal, Israeli noted: "While the current business environment continues to remain uncertain owing to the global pandemic, we believe that the foundation is solid and there are multiple growth levers available for us to sustain growth trends in FY22 and beyond".

The drug maker's growth would be primarily driven by organic moves, focusing around pipeline monetisation, productivity enhancement, diversifications and capability ramp-up in marketing and digitalisation, he added.

"Further, our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to invest in the right set of inorganic moves to enable long-term growth," Israeli said. Dr Reddy's has a net surplus cash of Rs 751 crore as of March 31, 2021, he added.

On the company's North America Generics business, Israeli said that as of March 31, 2021, the drugmaker had 95 cumulative filings pending approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which included 92 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and three new drug applications (NDAs).

"Overall, in the year (2020-21), we launched 28 new products, including one relaunch. We expect the strong new launches momentum to continue through the current year as well with a similar number of launches," he added.

On a full-year basis (2020-21), the North America Generics business sales stood at USD 948 million, a growth of 4 per cent over the previous year (2019-20). The overall revenues of the drugmaker for FY21 stood at Rs 18,972 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddys Laboratories Erez Israeli Dr Reddys capex USFDA
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp