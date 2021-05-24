STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold gains Rs 95; silver jumps Rs 154 

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,882 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.67 per ounce.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

The minimum permissible investment in the SGB will be 1 gram of gold.

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Monday gained Rs 95 to Rs 48,015 per 10 gram amid a positive global trend and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 47,920 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 154 to Rs 70,998 per kg, from Rs 70,844 per kg in the previous trade. The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to 72.87 against the US dollar in the early trade on Monday.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,882 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.67 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices continued upside after gaining for three consecutive weeks. Gold prices traded near four-month high on weaker dollar." Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, "Gold steadied near the highest level amid weaker dollar and pullback in US yields showing the investors increased optimism on the precious metal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp