STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Markets likely to add to gains, take cues from Q4 earnings, Covid cases 

After having made significant gains during the previous week, India’s equity markets may add on to these gains in the next few sessions if they continue to be supported by positive cues. 

Published: 24th May 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After having made significant gains during the previous week, India’s equity markets may add on to these gains in the next few sessions if they continue to be supported by positive cues. “Looking at the broad based participation on Friday, especially the way the banking space is poised; we will not be surprised to head towards a record high in the first half of the forthcoming week.

In fact, if all the other factors (continue to) support, we may see new highs also in the coming sessions,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Last week, the BSE Sensex made a weekly gain of 1,807.93 points, or 3.71 per cent, to close at 50,540.48 points, while the broader Nifty50 rallied 497.50 points, or 3.39 per cent, to settle at 15,175.30, the index’s highest level since March 3, 2021. 

Falling Covid-19 case counts, favourable global cues, and strong corporate earnings for March quarter have all played a role lifting market sentiment. And according to analysts, all these factors are likely to persist and dominate India’s equity market in the near future. The week many also witness a little volatility given the expiry of May derivative contracts.  

“Participants will be closely eyeing the Covid-related updates as the reduction in the cases has raised hopes of a gradual unlocking by the states. We feel our markets can outperform the global peers in the near future, tracking the favourable developments on the local front.” pointed out Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking. 

Meanwhile, Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said that the NSE Nifty was on the way to crossing the 15,450 mark in the next few days, or a few weeks. Above the level of 15,450, it will  likely be arrested at 15600/15650, he said.  “The strategy should be to buy on dips. The support for the market exists at 15,050 and at 14,900. The focus for the coming week should be on medium-sized banks, real estate and infrastructure stocks.

FIIS sold Rs 2,300 crore during the week, however, things should change as the dollar index starts trading comfortably below the 90 level,” he said.  Company results will also play a role in guiding sentiment. Grasim Industries, BPCL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Central Bank of India are among the few major companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings this week. The movement of the rupee, and foreign investment will also be factors. 

Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore inflow in April
Gold saving funds and gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of Rs 864 crore in April amid uncertain economic environment in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. The positive inflow is expected to continue in the financial year 2021-22 as the precious metal remains an under allocated asset in investor portfolios in these uncertain times, news agency PTI quoted Chirag Mehta, Senior fund manager-Alternative Investments at Quantum Mutual Fund, as saying 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE stock market
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp