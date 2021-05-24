Markets likely to add to gains, take cues from Q4 earnings, Covid cases 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After having made significant gains during the previous week, India’s equity markets may add on to these gains in the next few sessions if they continue to be supported by positive cues. “Looking at the broad based participation on Friday, especially the way the banking space is poised; we will not be surprised to head towards a record high in the first half of the forthcoming week.

In fact, if all the other factors (continue to) support, we may see new highs also in the coming sessions,” said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking Last week, the BSE Sensex made a weekly gain of 1,807.93 points, or 3.71 per cent, to close at 50,540.48 points, while the broader Nifty50 rallied 497.50 points, or 3.39 per cent, to settle at 15,175.30, the index’s highest level since March 3, 2021.

Falling Covid-19 case counts, favourable global cues, and strong corporate earnings for March quarter have all played a role lifting market sentiment. And according to analysts, all these factors are likely to persist and dominate India’s equity market in the near future. The week many also witness a little volatility given the expiry of May derivative contracts.

“Participants will be closely eyeing the Covid-related updates as the reduction in the cases has raised hopes of a gradual unlocking by the states. We feel our markets can outperform the global peers in the near future, tracking the favourable developments on the local front.” pointed out Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

Meanwhile, Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said that the NSE Nifty was on the way to crossing the 15,450 mark in the next few days, or a few weeks. Above the level of 15,450, it will likely be arrested at 15600/15650, he said. “The strategy should be to buy on dips. The support for the market exists at 15,050 and at 14,900. The focus for the coming week should be on medium-sized banks, real estate and infrastructure stocks.

FIIS sold Rs 2,300 crore during the week, however, things should change as the dollar index starts trading comfortably below the 90 level,” he said. Company results will also play a role in guiding sentiment. Grasim Industries, BPCL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Central Bank of India are among the few major companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings this week. The movement of the rupee, and foreign investment will also be factors.

Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore inflow in April

Gold saving funds and gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of Rs 864 crore in April amid uncertain economic environment in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. The positive inflow is expected to continue in the financial year 2021-22 as the precious metal remains an under allocated asset in investor portfolios in these uncertain times, news agency PTI quoted Chirag Mehta, Senior fund manager-Alternative Investments at Quantum Mutual Fund, as saying