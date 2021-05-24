STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nestlé India to set up oxygen plants in five hospitals near factories

The company is in the process of setting up the oxygen plants in hospitals near its factories in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Published: 24th May 2021 04:27 PM

Nestle

Nestle (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Nestlé India on Monday said it will set up oxygen plants in five hospitals near its factories across the country, as part of its support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said the company's team is continuing to help those communities in need during the pandemic, with initiatives that focus on safeguarding the wellbeing of people at large.

"We have lent a helping hand in augmenting much needed medical supplies like ventilators, masks, PPE kits, face shields, and oximeters, etc," he added.

Narayanan further said, "Recognising the need for oxygen support for COVID-19 patients, my team is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals near our factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa." The company will also continue to contribute to Akshaya Patra's COVID-19 relief operations, which has already helped serve over 20 lakh cooked meals, he said.

Till now, over 50,000 ration kits for families in need have been provided across various locations in India and the company will continue to accelerate this initiative, he added.

Nestlé India is also connecting with over 90,000 nurses and helpers across 198 hospitals in India to "express our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service to humanity" by sharing the company's product hampers, he said.

Narayanan said Nestlé's global employees have also supported relief efforts in India. Nestlé S.A is "also extending support in these times of need and providing oxygen concentrators directly and through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies", he added.

