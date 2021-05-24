STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex jumps 111 points; Nifty ends near 15,200

The 30-share BSE index climbed 111.42 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 50,651.90. The broader NSE Nifty rose 22.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,197.70.

Published: 24th May 2021

By PTI

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Equity benchmark Sensex advanced 111 points on Monday, tracking gains in HDFC twins, SBI and L&T amid mixed cues from global markets.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by L&T, ITC, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Domestic equities remained positive despite mixed global cues as persistent decline in daily caseload and improvement in recovery rate in second wave of COVID-19 continued to lift investors' sentiments, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong and Seoul were in the red.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.81 per cent higher at USD 67.55 per barrel.

