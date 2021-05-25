STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Protracted lockdowns drag business resumption

Nomura India Business Resumption Index slipped to 60 for the week ended May 23, down from 63 a week ago.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

mba, business, work

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With back-to-back lockdowns in various states denting business activities, the worst hit to the Indian economy will manifest in May, Japanese brokerage Nomura said on Monday. Already, the pace of India’s business activity resumption has dropped drastically to levels last seen in June 2020 after having fully recovered in February.The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks a weekly dashboard to capture a host of ultra high-frequency data, fell to 60 for the week ended May 23 from 63 a week ago.

Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices fell by 5-6 percentage points week-on-week. Power demand continued to contract, down by 5%. Labour participation rate moderated to 39.4% from 40.5%, with the unemployment rate perked up to 14.7% from 14.4% last week.The index curve has been on a downward trajectory since fresh lockdowns were imposed across states. With restrictions extended through May-end in most states, economists believe that a sequential improvement in activity is likely in June. 

“Both mobility and non-mobility sectors have been hit. Lockdowns look to spill into June, but a few states are announcing a slow rollback of restrictions as their virus caseloads fall, which suggests a sequential improvement in activity in June,” said Sonal Verma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists at Nomura.Rolling out state-wide lockdowns appears to be moderating caseloads, but the second wave has unleashed a devastating human cost. International experience, however, suggests GDP growth is less sensitive to lower mobility during the second wave. 

Nomura expects the impact of second Covid wave on the economy to be limited to the first quarter of this fiscal year, unlike the first wave, which pushed the country into a rare recession. Meanwhile, a section of economists have warned that if the localised restrictions continue for another month, there could be further downside risks in GDP growth.Recently, Crisil said its 11% growth forecast for FY22 faces downside risks. If the second wave peaks by May-end, FY22 growth could drop to 9.8% and more sharply to 8.2% if it happens only by June-end. S&P Global Ratings says the second wave “may derail a strong recovery in the economy and credit conditions’’. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nomura NIBRI
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp