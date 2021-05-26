STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Arvind posts net profit of Rs 53.34 crore for March quarter

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,654.87 crore, marginally up as compared with Rs 1,641.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 26th May 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.32 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,654.87 crore, marginally up as compared with Rs 1,641.56 crore in the year-ago period.

"Denim volumes recovered to 113 per cent of the previous year in the fourth quarter, while woven volumes recovered to 112 per cent," said Arvind in a post-earnings statement. It, however, reported a drop in garment volumes, which stood at 92 per cent of the previous year's Q4 numbers. Besides, Ebitda margins in textiles improved to 12.6 per cent, compared with 9.3 per cent a year ago, despite a significant increase in all input costs including cotton, yarns, dyes, chemicals, packaging and transport, it added. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Arvind's total expenses stood at Rs 1,566.36 crore in the March 2021 quarter, down 2.91 per cent as against Rs 1,613.37 crore a year ago. Its revenue from textiles was at Rs 1,331.16 crore, down 1.46 per cent as against Rs 1,350.85 crore a year ago.

Advance material was up 11.33 per cent to Rs 198.65 crore, compared with Rs 178.43 crore a year ago. For the financial year ended on March 2021, Arvind reported a net loss of Rs 27.39 crore. It has a net profit of Rs 92.10 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was down 31.2 per cent to Rs 5,072.98 crore in 2020-21. It was Rs 7,369 crore in 2019-20. According to the Ahmedabad-based company, its "net borrowings reduced by Rs 132 crore for the quarter and Rs 421 crore over the course of the full financial year 2021".

Meanwhile, Arvind Ltd also informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday has "not recommended dividend on equity shares" for the year ended March 31, 2021. The board has also approved a proposal to raise Rs 200 crore from market through a private placement basis by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The fund will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure, augmenting long-term working capital and re-finance of existing loans.

Shares of Arvind Ltd on Wednesday closed 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 78.50 on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Quarterly profit
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp