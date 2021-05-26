STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Buyers can return Carnival within 30 days of purchase if not satisfied with it: Kia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Kia India on Wednesday said it has rolled out a scheme under which buyers of its premium MPV Carnival can return the vehicle, if they were not satisfied with it, within the first 30 days of its purchase.

Under the 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' offer for the new buyers of Carnival, private owners of the MPV can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase.

The company has introduced this one-of-a-kind initiative, which allows buyers to avail of this new offer valid on all variants of the Carnival, Kia India said in a statement.

It will cover 95 per cent of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc of the vehicle, it added.

Eligible customers need to ensure that the vehicle has clocked not more than 1,500 kilometers from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car, the automaker noted.

Additionally, the owner's agreement for the transfer of the vehicle including all documentation and charges, etc in the name of a person will be obligatory.

It will also be imperative that the vehicle is free from any HP and the NOC should be submitted from the financier's end.

"Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services and their experiences with the brand.

The 'Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme' is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritising their peace of mind during these testing times," Kia India Executive Director Tae-Jin Park said.

The growing popularity of the class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for the company and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further, he added.

Introduced at the Auto Expo 2020, the Carnival, in just a year's time, has witnessed sales of over 6,200 units.

