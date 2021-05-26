STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank flags likely defaults in retail loan repayment by individuals

With the pandemic still raging and no end in sight for the common man’s economic distress, banks are bracing for an era of retail loan defaults. 

Published: 26th May 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Retail loans, which dominated Covid restructuring for top private banks in pandemic year 2020-21, is set to see a higher delinquencies in the near term as borrowers are busy fighting the impact of a unprecedented second wave of infections, according to Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief executive and managing director, HDFC Bank. Borrowers who had to avail cover under regulatory dispensations like moratorium and restructuring after the first wave are more likely to default, the CEO said, implying that the lender will be "cautious" in these extraordinary times.

“For the first time in so many years we probably may not have a grip on what is going to happen. We should see asset quality come back to what we saw in the March quarter in a couple of quarters’ time,” he told investors in a call hosted by Macquarie Research. With the second wave hitting the otherwise resilient rural areas, Jagdishan said, it will play to some extent on both business momentum and recovery.

As on March 31, the bank restructured total loans worth Rs. 6,508.37 crore comprising 3.36 lakh accounts under the Reserve Bank’s one-time scheme. Of this, 2.87 lakh accounts were for retail loans amounting to Rs. 5,456 crore or 92.5 per cent. Corporate borrowers, however, have largely stayed away from restructuring their dues.

“We are reasonably sanguine on the asset quality on the corporate and the SME (small and medium enterprises) side, but from the retail or the segment of people who have or were stressed out in Covid 1.0, who had taken moratorium and restructuring, I think they will continue to feel the kind of pain and stress. So, probably, these are the ones which will show a bit of stress this time around,” he added.

The trend was similar for other private peers. Total restructuring by Axis Bank amounted to Rs. 844.6 crore, of which retail loans accounted for Rs. 503.71 crore as on March 31. Similarly, Kotak Mahindra Bank restructured loans worth Rs.121.5 crore, of which Rs. 82.38 crore consisted of retail loans. ICICI Bank and Yes Bank were outliers which saw more corporate loan recast. However, the overall restructuring was low for most banks as they made sufficient provisions.

Jagdishan further added that the slowing collections, keeping safety of field staff in mind, will translate to some amount of higher delinquencies but “borrowers should be able to cover up” as things get back to normal in two quarters. HDFC Bank saw a spike in cheque bounce rates in April, a reversal of the improvement it had seen since December 2020. But bounce rates normalised in May. 

HDFC Bank management, meanwhile, has pinned their hopes on faster inoculation to lift economic activity, which will be key for banking sector recovery going ahead. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC HDFC bank retail loan repayments
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp