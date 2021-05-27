STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FISME asks RBI to defer installment payments under emergency credit line guarantee scheme

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by the government last year.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

A security woman guards at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has suggested 10 measures to RBI, including deferring payment of installments under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, to help MSMEs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by the government last year.

"When it comes to the crunch, the first expense that is cut is payrolls. It is our humble prayer to RBI and the government, not to let an MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) close down until all efforts to save it have failed. The alternative is scary. Along with tens and thousands of these small establishments, lakhs of workers will come on the road," the federation said in a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The suggestions include giving due weightage to the vintage of MSMEs and treat this period of the last three years as an exception, forgiving default; bearing the cost of payrolls and/or social security; suspend the practices of assigning NPAs based on straight-jacketed excel sheet based automated systems for COVID period, and deferring payment of installments under ECLGS.

Besides, it has recommended sanctioning term loans to firms whose CAPEX may have got stuck midway; relaxation of NPA, restructuring, and enhancement norms on a case-to-case basis.

"We also urge you to quickly create a task force with just the relevant stakeholders and the beneficiaries," FISMe said.

It added that these suggestions could appear to be "too out of the box", but the stakes are too high to ignore any of these without due consideration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp