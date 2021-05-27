STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nissan Motor contributes over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures in India

RNAIPL in partnership with the World Community Service Centre also distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy to solve the rising hunger crisis during the lockdown period.

Published: 27th May 2021 02:06 PM

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo

The Nissan logo is displayed at its global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Automaker Nissan Motor India on Thursday said it has contributed over Rs 6.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures in the country. The company has contributed Rs 2.2 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Relief Fund, Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, and over Rs 4.3 crore for COVID-19 relief equipment, masks, and PPE kits, among others, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiatives, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "Safety and well-being of the society, customers, partners, and employees is paramount. Towards this, multiple initiatives are being taken with the government authorities and NGOs towards ensuring the same."

Nissan Motor India said over the last few months it has distributed N-95 masks, PPE kits, oxygen concentrators, portable ECG machines, X-ray machines, pulse oximeters, and nasal oxygen machines in Delhi-NCR and Chennai as part of the relief equipment support with the start of the second wave of the pandemic.

Besides, Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) in partnership with the World Community Service Centre also distributed cooked food packets to migrant workers and the needy to solve the rising hunger crisis during the lockdown period.

Stating that the health and safety of society, partners, and employees is the topmost priority of the company, RNAIPL Managing Director Biju Balendran said,"We continue to take all the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being by closely and strictly monitoring the adherence to all local government guidelines on health and safety parameters. In addition to this, are committed to meeting their needs through constant CSR outreach in our local communities, with more initiatives to come."

