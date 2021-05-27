STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty start on choppy note ahead of monthly derivatives' expiry

Asian Paints was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti.

Published: 27th May 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note on Thursday ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives amid a largely weak trend in Asian markets. After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE index slipped into red to trade 67.33 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 50,950.19, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.20 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,290.25.

Asian Paints was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Titan and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 379.99 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 51,017.52, and Nifty climbed 93 points or 0.17 per cent to finish at 15,301.45. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 241.60 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Domestic equities look to be flat as of now. With the market cap of domestic equities crossing USD 3 trillion and market-cap to GDP over 110 per cent, there is apprehension among investors about the sustainability of market rally," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, traders said the market is choppy ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and options (F&O) contracts. US equities recorded modest gains led by rebound in growth stocks as the recent retreat in bond yields brought investors' focus back to growth stocks like technology, Modi stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were in the negative terrain in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was trading with gains. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.73 per cent lower at USD 68.23 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty Share market
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp