STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Swiggy ties up with Chennai Corporation to vaccinate delivery partners

Swiggy along with the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun administering the vaccine dose to its delivery partners in the city.

Published: 27th May 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Demanding the reinstation of over 100 employees, delivery incentives and other benefits, delivery persons of Swiggy protest.

For representational purpose. (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy has kicked off a vaccination drive for its "delivery partners" in Chennai and Madurai as part of efforts to inoculate its entire fleet of delivery workers in the country.

Swiggy along with the Greater Chennai Corporation has begun administering the vaccine dose to its delivery partners in the city.

Swiggy aims to vaccinate its entire fleet of delivery partners in the country free of cost, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company said it commenced the campaign in Bengaluru last week.

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, "our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination".

The vaccination programme is a proactive step towards ensuring the safety of the delivery partners and also that of the customers.

"Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks," he added.

The company said it would soon notify users about the vaccination status of the delivery partner on the Swiggy mobile application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp