Bajaj Healthcare launches drug to treat black fungus infection in Covid patients

Bajaj Healthcare said it will commence its commercial production from the first week of June 2021.

Published: 28th May 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital, Black Fungus disease

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Healthcare on Friday launched Posaconazole API, used in treating Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection in COVID-19 patients.

The company has received approval from FDA (Food and Drugs Administration) Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India), to manufacture and market Posaconazole API as approved medication for treating Mucormycosis in India, Bajaj Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Healthcare said it will commence its commercial production from the first week of June 2021.

Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Mucormycosis patients.

More than 11,000 cases of black fungal infection have been reported from different parts, forcing state governments to declare it an epidemic.

Anil Jain, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Healthcare said we hope the availability of an effective treatment such as Posaconazole will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option.

The company said FDA Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat (India) has granted permissions to manufacture and market the Posaconazole API in the domestic as well as overseas market.

