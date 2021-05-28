STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SD Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 crore from wife Kumari again

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.14 per cent.

Published: 28th May 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal

Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal (Photo | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has again bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction, for the second time this week.

"...We are hereby informing you about purchase of 7,22,545 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys from Kumari Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 27, 2021," S D Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

Post the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.14 per cent.

For the second time this week, Shibulal has bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

So far in May, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12, Rs 100 crore on May 19, and Rs 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.

The shares were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on all the occasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys SD Shibulal Kumari Shibulal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp