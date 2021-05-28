STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TCS named as Best Big Company to work for in the UK

The Best Big Companies list honours 25 organisations with at least 2,000 employees based on an anonymous survey that assesses employee experience across engagement, culture, work environment.

TCS

Image of TCS used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has been listed among top 25 Best Big Companies to work for in the United Kingdom and among the Best Companies in the Consultancy sector.

TCS was recognised for prioritising the health and wellness of its employees with initiatives like virtual access to a GP, HR outreach sessions and mental health awareness programmes, and commitment to reskill employees while on remote work.

"TCS is today one of the top IT service providers in the UK, and the preferred growth and transformation partner of leading British corporations because of its ability to attract, retain and motivate the best talent available here," said Chandrasekaran Ramkumar, Head of HR in UK and Ireland.

"As one of the largest employers of digital talent in the UK, we continue to invest in the growth and personal development of employees at all levels," he said.

TCS has over 4.8 lakh employees in 46 countries and generated consolidated revenues of 22.2 billion dollars in the fiscal year ended March 31.

