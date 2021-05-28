Thomas Cook shares plunge 5 per cent on Q4 loss

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Friday declined 5 per cent after the company reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 20.23 crore for March quarter 2020-21. The stock dipped 4.98 per cent to close at Rs 58.20 -- its lower circuit -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it tumbled 4.97 per cent to close at Rs 58.20.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the year-ago period, Thomas Cook said in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday. Total income from operations stood at Rs 401.64 crore in the quarter under review.

It was Rs 1,109.02 crore in the same period a year ago. For 2020-21, the company posted a net loss of Rs 295.19 crore as against a loss of Rs 17.65 crore in the previous year, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 945.74 crore in the year. It was Rs 6,948.30 crore in 2019-20, it added.