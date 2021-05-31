STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IBF forms Digital Media Content Regulatory Council, Justice Vikramjit Sen to be Chairman

This Council also includes - Sony Pictures General Counsel Ashok Nambisan and Star and Disney India Chief Regional Counsel Mihir Rale, it added.

Published: 31st May 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) on Monday announced the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice Vikramjit Sen as the Chairman of its newly formed self-regulatory body Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC).

Besides, six other eminent industry members which include filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, writer and director Tigmanshu Dhulia, filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, content producer and distributor Banijay Group CEO and founder Deepak Dhar would also be part of the self-regulatory body, IBF said in a statement.

This Council also includes - Sony Pictures General Counsel Ashok Nambisan and Star and Disney India Chief Regional Counsel Mihir Rale, it added.

"The Council constitutes prominent personalities from the Media & Entertainment industry and Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs), with experience in IPR, programming and content creation," it said.

IBF, the apex body of broadcasters, had last week announced to expand to cover digital streaming platforms and is soon going to be renamed as Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF).

The move was done to bring together the broadcasters and OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

It had also announced a self-regulatory body DMCRC for digital OTT platforms.

"The self-regulatory body which is formed as per the mandate of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with active consultation amongst the creative industry fraternity is expected to create a credible, robust and practical code for content, with an inclusive and fair governance structure," said IBF.

Commenting over the development IBF President K Madhavan said this is a historical moment for the stakeholders -- media and entertainment industry, the policymakers and the subscribers of the OTT platforms.

"I look forward to working with the Council whose mandate is to ensure freedom of expression of the Indian creative industry as well as help the discerning audience of the OTT platforms to have unhindered access to world-class and differentiated content," he said.

IBF represents television broadcasting and its members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90 per cent of television viewership in India.

The Indian subscription video-on-demand industry is witnessing faster growth and it has been further expedited after the pandemic.

It is expected to have the fastest growth in the media and entertainment sector for next coming years.

According to a The PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020-2024, the Indian Media & Industry sector is expected to grow at a 10.1 per cent compound annual growth rate to reach USD 55 billion by 2024.

In terms of individual segment market size as a percentage of total industry revenue, OTT video is expected to see the largest gain and reach 5.2 per cent by 2024, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mihir Rale Ashok Nambisan Nikkhil Advani Tigmanshu Dhulia Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Deepak Dhar Indian Broadcasting Foundation Justice Vikramjit Sen Digital Media Content Regulatory Council
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp