STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex drops over 185 points in early trade; Nifty below 15,400

The 30-share BSE index was trading 189.52 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 51,233.36 in initial deals, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.20 points or 0.28 per cent to 15,392.45.

Published: 31st May 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 185 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys, TCS and Reliance amid a weak trend in the Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 189.52 points or 0.37 per cent lower at 51,233.36 in initial deals, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.20 points or 0.28 per cent to 15,392.45.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 5 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, L&T, NTPC and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, ITC, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 307.66 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 51,422.88, and Nifty rose 97.80 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,435.65.

"There are two conflicting pieces of news for the market now. The steadily declining COVID fresh cases continue to be positive. Progressive unlocking has started in many states paving the way for a pick up in economic activity."

"But the negative news is rising fresh cases in countries like China & Vietnam. This might impact sentiments for Asian markets in general," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Usually, when markets touch new highs, some consolidation with minor corrections happen even in bull markets.

This can happen since Nifty touched new highs last Friday, Vijayakumar said.

Auto numbers of May will be very dismal and some market reaction can be expected in this segment.

Banking appears to be on a strong wicket in the light of new reliefs announced for the MSME segment, he noted.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth 913.59 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Equities on Wall Street closed higher in the overnight session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in negative territory in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.41 per cent higher at USD 69.00 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp