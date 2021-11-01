A knowledge marketplace to help professionals launch, relaunch and SMEs to go digital

Logesh Velusamy is the founder and CEO of Coimbatore-based Saas (software as a service) startup Effitrac Solutions. With over 15 years of experience in business turnaround, change management and business modelling, Logesh's crew has decided to launch a knowledge marketplace to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) deal with skill shortages and insufficiency of soft talents. Logesh says Effitrac is the technology growth partner of SMEs and their new platform, 'Partner Connect', will give their clients the much-needed level to enter the digital world and take on the changes of the post-covid marketplace confidently. In an interaction with TNIE, Logesh briefs why SMEs should approach his team and how they can help business owners.

Effitrac says it can help SMBs/MSMEs optimise time, money and resources for MSMEs. How is it achieved?

Effitrac offers SaaS-based no-code, end-to-end business process tools that help MSMEs optimise their resources. The cost-efficient, cloud-based business management tools are easy to use and do not need technological know-how. The software is customisable, and hierarchies, permissions, and alerts can be created so the owner has full control over the business process. It also allows for the automation of much of the repetitive tasks performed by the employees of the SME.

The software can be managed through a simple mobile app and the dashboard and reports it generates offer a real-time, on-the-go look at how the business is doing and where the business owner’s intervention is required. In short, SME owners can stop worrying about day-to-day tasks and focus on growing their business. The platform scales with the company and different functions of the software get activated when the business needs it - the business does not have to invest in a new technology solution as it scales.

Please elaborate on how 'Partner Connect' is addressing the issue of skill shortage? Can you give more info on the current skill shortage gap in India, especially with Tier-2 cities?

One of the critical challenges faced by SMEs is talent shortage. Many struggles to find quality talent at critical junctures or have to settle for less-than-perfect talent. Effitrac is solving this challenge by onboarding skilled resources in the area of HR, payroll, finance, inventory etc. These skilled partners will be available at the click of a button and their services will be available to SMEs on-demand. With this, SME clients of Effitrac need not worry about finding the right support resource at the right time, as they can rely on Effitrac 'Partner Connect' for this.

How important it is to connect the right talent with SMEs?

In many cases, SMEs cannot afford to hold a contingency plan for all the talent they require and they can leverage the Effitrac 'Partner Connect' program to mitigate such risks.

Can you explain how 'Partner Connect' plans to create jobs and how is it different from dedicated websites such as like Naukri and LinkedIn?

Effitrac 'Partner Connect' onboards talent that has been vetted by us, giving greater confidence and trust to SMEs using the platform. We aim to onboard those who have had a career break or are not able to work full time and are available to work from home for a specific task or a duration. We offer them training, including technology training, so they can offer relevant support to SMEs. We are not just generating demand and supply, we are building relevant demand and supply and connecting the two based on need.

Freshers looking for opportunities, people looking to restart their career, experienced veterans... how can a programme like ''Partner Connect'' include such a diverse crowd? Is the initiative compartmental?

We compartmentalise the groups as freshers and skilled. Within the latter could be those on a career break and experienced veterans and subject matter experts. For freshers, we have a separate program where we work with colleges and educational institutions to offer skilling programmes that make them employable at SMEs, as we know what skill sets SMEs need. In this manner, we are creating employment opportunities for freshers, especially in smaller towns and cities where job opportunities are not high and many migrate to large cities in search of jobs.

In the case of experienced veterans, including those who are on a career break, we help them connect with the customers who require their service. We also intend to have a system based on level of expertise, so SMEs can choose according to their requirement.

Who are your clients? What all sectors do you cover while digitalising MSMEs?

The platform is easily customisable and pre-configured templates are available for 14 industries, including Discrete Manufacturing, General Engineering, Textile Manufacturing, and Food Pro-cessing. SMEs operating in other sectors can also easily customise the platform as per their requirements. Even though the platform is engineered for SMEs, we are seeing traction among tech startups and larger corporations. Companies like Godrej, Schwing Stetter, Transguard are part of our clientele among others.

You have trained 20 people in the pilot study. Can you please comment on the duration of this training and where are they employed now?

The duration of the training is from 10 days to 60 days based on the category. For the veterans, it will be a 10-day programme for the people who are re-starting their career it will be around 20 days. We can say freshers are looking at a programme that will take 60 days to complete.

What is the profit margin you make from an initiative like 'Partner Connect'?

The Effitrac 'Partner Connect' is still in its early days. At the moment we are focused on providing a much-needed service to SMEs, plus creating employment opportunities. We are exploring different revenue models. Though we are exploring different revenue models, our priority is to equip the ecosystem to handle the digital change and in this process, we want to collaborate with different stakeholders to scale it up.