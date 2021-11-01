STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via Basel III bonds

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds in one or more tranches.

The capital raising committee of the bank in a meeting on November 1, 2021 approved the issuance of Basel III compliant additional tier I/II bonds.

The bonds are to be issued for aggregate total issue size of Rs 3,000 crore in single or multiple tranches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 99.30 apiece on BSE, up 1.85 per cent from previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of Baroda
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp