Coal India production rises 6.4 per cent year-on-year in October

The production by Coal India Ltd had stood at 46.8 MT in the corresponding month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Published: 01st November 2021

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL on Monday said its coal production increased 6.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 49.8 million tonnes (MT) in October.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the country's power plants facing fuel shortages.

The production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) had stood at 46.8 MT in the corresponding month last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Coal production by CIL in April-October 2021 also rose 5.9 per cent to 299.6 MT, compared with 282.8 MT in the year-ago period.

In a tweet, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi appreciated the efforts of CIL towards assuring energy security of the country and encouraged the employees of the public sector undertaking to attain the one-billion-tonne coal production mark.

Coal India Ltd, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the total domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by 2023-24.

Joshi had on Thursday said CIL has stepped up the fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to the rising cost of the imported coal.

The government had said the coal supply to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plants' end.

As per a report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.03 million tonnes as on October 26.

