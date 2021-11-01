STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government aims to connect 40 crore people with internet in three years: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

An internet exchange closer to the audience helps in improving internet speed and also revenue outgo on bandwidth expenses.

Published: 01st November 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government plans to connect 40 crore people with the internet in the next three years, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

He said the internet is the future.

The government has also been able to create a corruption-free environment in the country, he added.

"We have 80 crore people in the country who are connected with the internet but there are 40 crore people who are still unconnected. Our target is to connect these 40 crore people with the internet in the next three years," Chandrasekhar said.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of an internet exchange in Uttarakhand, NIXI's 10th such exchange in the country.

It will enhance and improve the quality of internet and broadband services in the state.

"We have decided that the next internet exchange will be set up in Nainital," Chandrasekhar said.

He said India has seen tremendous growth in the electronics and information technology sector, with eight lakh new jobs and two unicorns that have come up every month between January and to date.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni urged the minister to set up an internet exchange in every district of the state.

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is planning to launch many small nodes like this in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the near future, to improvise the entire internet ecosystem in India.

An internet exchange closer to the audience helps in improving internet speed and also revenue outgo on bandwidth expenses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp