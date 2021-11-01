STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Honda Cars India reports 25 per cent dip in domestic sales in October

Honda Cars India Ltd on Monday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic sales at 8,108 units for October.

Published: 01st November 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic sales at 8,108 units for October.

The company had sold 10,836 units in the domestic market during October 2020, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 1,747 units last month as compared to 84 units in October 2020, it added.

"In terms of demand, the festive buying kept pace with last year and continues to show good momentum. Our factory despatches during October 2021 increased by 20 per cent as compared to September 2021, and we were able to wholesale our entire factory stock of the month," Honda Cars India Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

While the situation still remains dynamic due to the ongoing supply-side challenges, the company is making all possible efforts to maintain a steady delivery pace and cater to the market demand effectively, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda cars India
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp