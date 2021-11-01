STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyundai reports 37 per cent dip in wholesales in October

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 37 per cent decline in total sales to 43,556 units in October.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:51 PM

Hyundai

Hyundai (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported a 37 per cent decline in total sales to 43,556 units in October.

The company had sold 68,835 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 35 per cent to 37,021 units as against 56,605 units in October 2020, the company added.

Exports declined 47 per cent to 6,535 units as compared with 12,230 units in October last year.

The global semiconductor supply constraint continues to be a challenge resulting in lower production across the industry, the company stated.

