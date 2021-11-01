STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MakeMyTrip, Amazon Pay join hands for travel services

MakeMyTrip India and Amazon Pay announced a long-term partnership to offer travel services, including flights, hotels and bus bookings, to the latter's customers.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Make My Trip

Make My Trip

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip India and Amazon Pay on Monday announced a long-term partnership to offer travel services, including flights, hotels and bus bookings, to the latter's customers.

With this partnership, MakeMyTrip will be able extend its distribution further via Amazon Pay's large customer base, especially in smaller cities and towns and accelerate online booking of travel services across the country, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

"We are excited to partner with Amazon...There is an accelerated digital shift happening as a result of the pandemic and through this partnership, we look forward to making travel bookings extremely convenient for new adopters, thereby increasing the online penetration of travel bookings," MakeMyTrip Co-founder & Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Booking of bus services via Redbus is already live on Amazon.in and other travel services powered by MakeMyTrip will be going live over the next few months, the statement said.

"Our partnership with MakeMyTrip, will benefit millions of our customers, allowing them to choose from the best-in-class offerings and services across the country, followed with the ease of using Amazon Pay, facilitating a seamless journey," Amazon Pay India CEO & VP Mahendra Nerurkar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makemytrip Amazon Pay
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp