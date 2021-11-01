STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pralhad Joshi asks CIL to make efforts to ensure 18 days stock with power plants by November-end

Coal India Ltd has been prioritising the supply of coal temporarily to power producers to replenish dwindling stocks of the dry fuel.

Published: 01st November 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday asked state-owned Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries to make all out efforts to ensure at least 18 days of coal stock with thermal power plants by the end of the month.

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has been prioritising the supply of coal temporarily to power producers to replenish dwindling stocks of the dry fuel.

Addressing the 47th foundation day function of Coal India Ltd (CIL) virtually, the Union coal minister called upon CIL to attain 1 billion ton production by the end of 2024.

He directed the CMDs of coal PSUs to formulate revised targets and detailed strategy to attain this goal.

The minister pointed out that international coal prices have increased more than three times recently which resulted in 38 per cent decrease in coal imports to India.

At the same time, electricity demand has gone up by more than 24 per cent indicative of robust economic growth.

Complimenting the dedicated manpower of CIL, Joshi recalled his recent visits to coal mines in different parts of the country.

He said that even during lockdown days due to COVID-19, coal warriors worked round-the-clock to ensure the energy security of the nation.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve who also addressed the foundation day and award ceremony virtually, underlined the need to make use of the huge coal deposits available in the country.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Joshi on Thursday had said CIL had stepped up the fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to the rising cost of the imported coal.

The government had said the coal supply to thermal power plants has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plants' end.

As per a report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.03 million tonnes as of October 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi Coal India Ltd
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp