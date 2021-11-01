STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors total sales up 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October

Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year.

The company's total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units.

The company's domestic sales increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched 49,669 units in October 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, up 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units, up 20 per cent from 26,052 units in October 2020, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp