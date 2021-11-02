As carmakers face chip shortage bump, sales on downward track in October

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite strong demand, the auto industry loses sales for one more month due to the global semiconductors shortage crisis.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s domestic wholesale in October plunged by 32% to 112,788 units compared to 166,825 units during October last year.

“While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Similarly, Hyundai managed to sell only 37,021 vehicles last month.

This is a massive 35% drop in sales on year, with 56,605 units sold in Oct 2020.

On Saturday, Maruti Suzuki termed current supply chain situation as quite dynamic and said it expects its total vehicle production volume across its facilities to be around 85% of the normal production.

Industry analysts expect semiconductor shortages to continue at least for the next 5-6 months.

Ratings agency Crisil recently downgraded its passenger vehicle market growth forecast to 11-13% YoY in FY22 against the earlier forecast of 14-16%.

Due to this shortage, the automakers have not been able to capitalise on the peak festive demand for new vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki alone has over 2 lakh pending orders while popular SUVs of Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra are witnessing a waiting period of around 5-6 months.

MG Motor and Kia Motors also reported a sharp fall in domestic sales due to semiconductor crisis. Renault and Honda sales also plunged last month.

However, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Nissan and Skoda managed to post positive numbers last month despite challenges.