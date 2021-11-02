STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank of India September quarter profit soars nearly 100 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore

Net NPAs too fell to 2.79 per cent from 2.89 per cent. Bank of India stock traded at Rs 62.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.06 per cent from the previous close.

Published: 02nd November 2021 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-run Bank of India on Tuesday reported nearly 100 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1,051 crore in quarter ended September 2021.

The bank had posted net profit of Rs 526 crore in the same period a year ago. "Net profit for Q2FY22 stood at Rs 1,051 crore, up by 99.89 per cent year-on-year," the bank said in a regulatory filing. On a sequential basis, net profit improved by 45.97 per cent from Rs 720 crore.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 3,523 crore for the quarter Q2FY22. On a sequential basis, it increased by 12.06 per cent from Rs 3,144 crore in quarter ended June 2021, the bank said.

Non-interest income increased by 58.71 per cent from a year ago to Rs 2,136 crore for Q2FY22 against Rs 1,346 crore in Q2FY21. On the asset front, the bank improved the quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were down at 12 per cent of the gross advances at end of September 2021 from 13.79 per cent by end of same month a year ago.

Net NPAs too fell to 2.79 per cent from 2.89 per cent. Bank of India stock traded at Rs 62.25 apiece on BSE, up 3.06 per cent from the previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank of India quarterly results
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp