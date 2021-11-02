STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Merchandise exports up by 45 per cent, but trade deficit doubles

According to the Preliminary data released by the commerce ministry, non-petroleum exports accounted for $30.27 billion of the overall merchandise exports.

Published: 02nd November 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Exports to China have gone up despite India taking a number of steps to reduce its import dependence.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s merchandise exports of India grew 42.33% to $35.47 billion in October 2021, against $24.92 billion in October last year. However, trade deficit widened to $19.90 billion, marking a rise of 117.38%.

According to the Preliminary data released by the commerce ministry, non-petroleum exports accounted for $30.27 billion of the overall merchandise exports, registering a positive growth of 29.63%, over $23.35 billion seen in the year-ago period.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports made up $26.05 billion of the total exports last month, registering a positive growth of 27.54% over $20.43 billion seen a year ago, driven by engineering goods, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals and textiles.

Meanwhile, merchandise imports increased 62.49% to $55.37 billion in October 2021, as against $34.07 billion in October 2020, and $37.99 billion in October 2019.

Apart from the high crude oil imports, Coal and gold imports more than doubled during October, rising by nearly 119% and 104%, respectively, in comparision with the same period a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp