STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

All-time high e-way bill likely to spur GST collection in November

GST collection stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore in October for transactions in September, recording the second highest collection since the roll out of the GST regime in 2017.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is expecting its goods and services tax collection in November to exceed the October revenue as e-way bills or electronic permits generated for goods transportation rose to an all time high.

“October collection was good but we expect November GST collection to exceed that. The reason for the optimism is the manufacturing sector has done well and we have seen e-way bill at all-time high of 73.5 million,” a senior official from the revenue department said.

The number of e-way bill was 71.2 million in March which resulted in the highest GST collection of Rs 1.41 lakh crore in April. Apart from the festive season, even manufacturing sector has seen highest growth in last 8 months.

GST collection stood at Rs 1.3 lakh crore in October for transactions in September, recording the second highest collection since the roll out of the GST regime in 2017. The collection was 24% higher than in October 2020, and up 36% over 2019-20.

The official added that it has made a special drive for tax evasion during the festive season. The tax department has already initiated several steps to discourage non-compliance, including measures such as blocking e-way bills for not filing returns, system-based suspension of registration of taxpayers who have failed to file six returns in a row, and blocking credit for return defaulters. A special drive to detect tax evasion was also launched.

“Apart from the demand driven collection, we have launched special drive to detect GST evasion during the festive season. This is resulting in better compliance,” the official added. “We forecast the GoI’s gross tax revenues to exceed the FY2022 Budget Estimate (BE) by at least Rs 2 lakh crore. Out of this, roughly Rs 1.4 lakh crore would be retained by the Union government, whereas Rs 600 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) would be shared with the states,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist ICRA, said.

Number of e-way bills hits 73.5 million
“October collection was good but we expect November GST collection to exceed that. The reason for the optimism is the manufacturing sector has done well and we have seen e-way bill at all-time high of 73.5 million,” a revenue department official said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-way bill GST
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp