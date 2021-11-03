STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki sales fall; Tata Motors reports 94 per cent rise on Dhanteras

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday termed the current festive season the worst in terms of business in a decade for its retail partners as chip shortage created huge shortage of vehicles.

Published: 03rd November 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, Auto sector, Car sales, Vehicles, Parking

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it sold around 13,000 units on the day of Dhanteras, lower than last year hampered by supply constraints due to semiconductor shortage, although Tata Motors stated its deliveries grew 94 per cent.

Automobile dealers' body FADA on Tuesday termed the current festive season the worst in terms of business in a decade for its retail partners across the country as chip shortage impacted supplies in passenger vehicles creating a huge shortage of vehicles in SUV, compact - SUV and luxury segment.

"Demand and bookings have been good. We tried our best to deliver as many vehicles as possible. However due to supply side constraints, we closed a little lower than last year, at around 13,000 units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

On the other hand, homegrown auto major Tata Motors had a good day on Dhanteras on Tuesday.

"On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, our deliveries nearly doubled as compared to last year, owing to strong demand for our 'New Forever' range, including the newly launched Punch and the EVs. Across India, our deliveries grew by 94 per cent," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said.

He, however, did not disclose the exact sales number for the day.

Multi-brand certified used car company, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said it delivered a record 1,028 units on Dhanteras through its over 1,100 dealerships across more than 300 cities in India.

"This year's festive season has been remarkable as the brand has registered 40 per cent growth. We are overwhelmed with the traction on our e-commerce platform which has contributed 25 per cent to our overall sales during this festive period," Mahindra First Choice Wheels Managing Director and CEO Ashutosh Pandey said in a statement.

On the outlook, he said, "We are sure that this demand will continue to surge till the end of the financial year and we look forward to supporting the consumers to find their vehicles through our strong online and offline channels."

MG Motor India had stated that it delivered over 500 units of its mid-sized SUV Astor to customers during the auspicious day.

This is particularly special considering the acute shortage of chips, MG Motor India said in a statement adding it was trying "its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4,000-5,000 deliveries by December-end 2021."

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which represents over 15,000 auto dealers that own over 26,500 outlets across the country, had on Tuesday said that the chip shortage situation has impacted offtake in the passenger vehicle segment.

"This is the worst festive season which Indian Auto Retail has seen in the last decade.

Chip shortage is impacting supplies in PV creating a huge shortage of vehicles in SUV, compact - SUV and luxury segment," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Car sales Car sales in India Automobile dealers car retailers chip shortage
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp