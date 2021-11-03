Netflix to offer mobile games to subscribers on Android devices

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix is rolling out mobile games globally on its platform for members with Android devices, a move aimed at further enhancing engagement as the competition in the content streaming space heats up.

The company is starting with five mobile games - Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

"We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games. We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone," Netflix said in a blogpost.

Users will need a Netflix subscription and there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.

The mobile games are currently available on Android devices.

When users log into their Netflix profile, members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download, while those on Android tablets will either see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

The mobile games are available in many of the languages Netflix offers on service, so the games will automatically default to the preference set in the user's Netflix profile.

If the language is not yet available, games will default to English, the blog said.

"We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians on our service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you've set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device," it added.