STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Netflix to offer mobile games to subscribers on Android devices

Users will need a Netflix subscription and there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.

Published: 03rd November 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Netflix banner.

Representational image of a Netflix banner. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Netflix is rolling out mobile games globally on its platform for members with Android devices, a move aimed at further enhancing engagement as the competition in the content streaming space heats up.

The company is starting with five mobile games - Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

"We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games. We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone," Netflix said in a blogpost.

Users will need a Netflix subscription and there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases.

The mobile games are currently available on Android devices.

When users log into their Netflix profile, members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download, while those on Android tablets will either see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

The mobile games are available in many of the languages Netflix offers on service, so the games will automatically default to the preference set in the user's Netflix profile.

If the language is not yet available, games will default to English, the blog said.

"We know how important child safety is to the parents, caregivers and guardians on our service. So these games are not available on kids profiles. If you've set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device," it added.net

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
netflix
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp