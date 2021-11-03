Raipur-based entrepreneur Yash Tuteja has no plans to stop hustling

By Online Desk

How much importance do you give to the outward appearance of a person? Maybe, too much? Or not at all? If you belong to the former category, then let’s agree to disagree. In today’s age, no matter how much we try to escape the beauty standards set by celebs or social media influencers, the fact is, most of us are impacted by them directly or indirectly.

If you’re one of those who likes pampering and grooming themselves, then visiting a salon should definitely be a part of your itinerary. Raipur-based entrepreneur Yash Tuteja who manages Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy caters to the needs of those individuals who like to make their presence felt across the room.

Started in 1991 and named after his mother -- Meenakshi -- Tuteja is a prolific businessman who’s been at the helm of affairs of his successful family venture for many years now. With a dedicated team of over 200 beauticians, and spread across three cities in Chhattisgarh - Raipur, Bhilai, and Bilaspur - Tuteja now wants to spread the wings of Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy to other regions as well.

He credits his mother behind his academy’s success. “When I was a child, I saw her work rigorously to start this beauty salon. Her passion and dedication towards building this brand have inspired me to take the business forward.”

Lockdown and work from home amplified internet usage in India like never before. Not the one to miss the bull’s eye, Tuteja used this opportunity to expand his business and brand awareness among a much larger audience base.

“The Internet has helped us reach potential target customers and has even increased brand awareness. Apps like Instagram and Facebook have made people know about our brand, and the online reviews have done their part in boosting the sales. We are in a constant urge to be the best than our contemporaries, and the internet has done that part for us seamlessly”, says Tuteja.

Yash Tuteja and his family are also avid philanthropists. They never miss an opportunity to do their bit for the welfare of the society. Running an NGO named ‘Aashayein’, the Tutejas have helped over 10,000 students with education and have empowered about 5,000 women through various means. For his relentless contribution to the society, Tuteja was recently conferred with the Chhattisgarh Ratna Award.

He says, “I feel privileged to be bestowed with this recognition. It motivates me to push the envelope and do something beneficial for me as well as society. After all, the idea is to build an empire that can eradicate all the issues from society. My friends and I, during college, collected pocket money to celebrate our birthdays with the poor kids. We all had one common thing among us – a desire to help needy people in any capacity. With this collective approach, ‘Aashayien’ was born”, Tuteja signs off.