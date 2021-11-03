STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TRAI moots discussion paper on tariffs issues for SMS, cell broadcast alerts via CAP platform

The regulator has invited written comments by December 1, and counter-comments by December 15, 2021.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom regulator on Wednesday released a consultation paper to discuss tariff-related issues for SMS and cell broadcast alerts disseminated through Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) platform during disasters and non-disasters.

The telecom department allows SMS and cell broadcast free of cost only for a definite period and for events where a specific request for free of cost messages comes from specific nodal authorities.

"However, there are occasions when the Government would like to send alert messages to the public forewarning of a possible disaster or occasions where the public has to be informed of special events such as holding of relief/ vaccine/ medical camps/ specific law and order related situations etc," regulator Trai said in a statement.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) further said the purpose of the latest consultation paper is to elicit stakeholders' views on the tariff for SMS/cell broadcast disseminated by telecom service providers through the CAP platform during disasters and non-disasters.

It also aims to understand the technical aspects that might have an impact on the cost of the service.

"Department of Telecom has requested TRAI to provide tariff for SMS and Cell Broadcast alerts/messages to be disseminated by telecom service providers through CAP platform during disasters/ non-disasters," the statement added.

The regulator has invited written comments by December 1, and counter-comments by December 15, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRAI Common Alerting Protocol SMS tariffs
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp